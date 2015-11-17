Uncasville, CT – Heavyweights Cassius Chaney and Juiseppe Cusumano continued their climb to the top of the division Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena with knockout victories in the main and co-main events of Summer Heat, presented by CES Boxing. The New London, CT, veteran Chaney (22-1, 15 KOs) made …Read More »
Santillan Decisions Luna
Giovani Santillan remained undefeated won a 10-round unanimous decision over Julio Luna in a welterweight contest. In round two, Santillan was cut along the right side of his forehead. Santillan fought through a cut over his right eye. It was …Read More »
Weights from Orlando, FL
Kenneth Sims Jr. 139.6 vs. Cristian Ruben Mino 139 WBA Continental Super Lightweight Title Main Event 10 Rounds Orestes Velazquez 139.6 vs. Emiliano Martin Garcia 138.8 Co-Main Event 10 Rounds Kevin Hayler Brown 143.4 vs. Jose Alfaro 148.8 Opening …Read More »
Sergey Lipinets Stops Omar Figueroa Jr in Eight
Sergey Lipinets (17-2-1,13KO) stopped Omar Figueroa Jr (28-3-1,19KO) in the Main event of Premier Boxing Champions on Showtime Championship Boxing card, at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood Florida. Lipinets dropped Figueroa in round two, and continued to pick apart …Read More »
Sebastian Fundora Defends Interim WBC Super Welterweight Title Against Carlos Ocampo Live On SHOWTIME On Saturday, October 8
Unbeaten super welterweight Sebastian “The Towering Inferno’’ Fundora (19-0-1, 13 KOs) will defend his Interim WBC Super Welterweight Title against former title challenger Carlos Ocampo (34-1, 22 KOs) live on SHOWTIME® on Saturday, October 8, headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event. Fundora is coming off …Read More »
GOLDEN BOY CHAIRMAN AND CEO OSCAR DE LA HOYA RECEIVES LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD FROM THE HAROLD & CAROLE PUMP FOUNDATION
LOS ANGELES, CA (Aug. 20, 2022) – Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya was bestowed the Lifetime Achievement Award yesterday from the Harold & Carol Pump Foundation. He received the special honor during the 2022 …Read More »
LIVE FIGHTS: Omar Figueroa Jr. vs. Sergey Lipinets: Countdown | SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING Prelims
Manuel Gallegos stops Jesus Moroyoqui in 2nd round to improve to 20-1with 17 KOs
LOS MOCHIS, Sinaloa, México (August 20, 2022) – Mexican super middleweight Manuel “El Meno” Gallegos (20-1, 17 KOs) showed no signs of rust last night on the “Canela Boxeo” card, presented by CANELA BOXEO, and World Cup Boxing Series (WCBS), …Read More »
FOLLOW USYK – JOSHUA 2 LIVE!!
Follow all the action as Oleksandr Usyk defends the IBF/WBA/WBO Heavyweight titles against two-time champion Anthony Joshua in a rematch. The card kicks off at 1 PM ET / 8 PM in Saudi Arabia with bouts involving Ramla Ali Plus …Read More »
Usyk Decisions Joshua Again; Retains Heavyweight Titles
Oleksandr Usyk remained the IBF/WBA/WBO Heavyweight champion as he won a 12-round split decision over former champion Anthony Joshua in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It was much like the first fight where, Usyk was swiftly boxing with some solid jabs and …Read More »
LIVE FIGHTS: OLEKSANDR USYK VS. ANTHONY JOSHUA 2 BEFORE THE BELL LIVESTREAM
AUDIO: Omar Figueroa Interview
VIDEO: Omar Figueroa Interview
Weights From Corona, CA TORRES vs. BAEZ
Ruben Torres 136.6 vs Cristian Baez 136.8 Louis Lopez 146.6 vs Elias Diaz 146 Pedro Valencia 134.5 vs Adrian Corona 134.5 Nelson Oliva 162.7 vs Eduardo Reyes 162.4 Ioannis Manouilidis 138.4 vs Edgar Palacios 142.6 Anthony Saldivar 159.9 vs Antonio Duarte 159.6 “Path To Glory” will take place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA. Doors open …Read More »
Undefeated Giovani Santillan and Antonio Mireles in Action in San Diego on Saturday
NEW YORK (August 19, 2022)–Saturday night at The Pechanga Arena in San Diego, two undefeated fighters from the Split-T Management stable will be in action. Welterweight Giovani Santillan takes on fellow undefeated Julio Luna in a bout scheduled for 10-rounds. …Read More »
VIDEO: Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Baez | OFFICIAL WEIGH-IN
Weigh-In Results: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Baez
• Emanuel Navarrete 125.8 vs. Eduardo Baez 125.8(Navarrete’s WBO Featherweight World Title — 12 Rounds)Judges: Lou Moret, Pat Russell and Zachary YoungReferee: Jack Reiss • Giovani Santilan 147.4 lbs vs. Julio Luna 147.4 lbs (Welterweight — 10 Rounds) • Nico Ali Walsh 157.8 lbs vs. Reyes Sanchez 157.2 lbs (Middleweight — 4 Rounds) (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT) • Austin Brooks 129.4 lbs vs. …Read More »
VIDEO: UFC 278: Ceremonial Weigh-In
Stage is set for Summer Heat tomorrow night from Mohegan Sun Arena presented by CES Boxing live on BXNG TV
Uncasville, CT – The weights are in and the stage is set as CES Boxing returns to Mohegan Sun Arena tomorrow night at 7 ET for Summer Heat streaming live on BXNG TV.Summer Heat features the return of heavyweight Cassius Chaney of New London, CT, in a 10-round main-event showdown against …Read More »
VIDEO: Omar Figueroa Jr. vs. Sergey Lipinets: Weigh-In | SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING
FIGUEROA JR. VS. LIPINETS OFFICIAL WEIGHTS
WBC Super Lightweight World Title Eliminator – 12 Rounds Omar Figueroa Jr. – 139 ¾ lbs. Sergey Lipinets – 139 ¾ lbs. Referee: Christopher Young; Judges: Fernando Barbosa (Fla.), Daniel Fitzgerald (Fla.), Benoit Roussel (Canada). WBA Super Lightweight World Championship …Read More »
VIDEO: Omar Figueroa Jr’s Battles Outside Of The Ring, Have Prepared Him For His Return | SHOWTIME BOXING
Ernesto Mercado Opponent Announced Faces Alfredo Rodolfo Blanco August 25 in Costa Mesa
POMONA, CA (August 19, 2022) – Undefeated lightweight rising star, Ernesto “Tito” Mercado (6-0, 6 KOs), has an opponent for his August 25th date, as he will square off against Alfredo Rodolfo Blanco (22-10, 11 KOs), from Pigue, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Mercado vs. Blanco, an 8-round …Read More »
FLOYD “KID AUSTIN” SCHOFIELD TO MAKE GOLDEN BOY HEADLINING DEBUT IN LIGHTWEIGHT FIGHT AGAINST FORMER WORLD TITLE CHALLENGER DANIEL “BAD BOY” ROSAS
INDIO, CA (Aug.19, 2022) – Golden Boy will return to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino on Thursday, Oct. 20 for its Thursday evening series Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN. The special night will be themed pink to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The …Read More »
Coyle to face Silverio Ortiz September 17 in Tampa
Tampa, FL (August 19, 2022) – NABA middleweight champion Connor “The Kid” Coyle will face rugged veteran Silverio Ortiz Saturday, September 17 at the Alessi Gym in Tampa, FL. Rated 10th by the World Boxing Association (WBA), Coyle is 16-0 …Read More »
Three DKO Management Fighters Return to Their Roots in Puerto Rico on Saturday Night
Atlantic City, NJ (August 19, 2022)–This Saturday night in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico, three fighters under the DKO Management stable will return to their native Puerto Rico to display their talents on the boxing crazed island. Undefeated super middleweight Elvis Figueroa will …Read More »
RAMLA ALI PUTS ON BOXING CLINIC WITH SAUDI GIRLS AHEAD OF HISTORY-MAKING FIGHT
Ramla Ali put on a boxing session with young girls in Saudi Arabia on Thursday ahead of her history-making bout against Crystal Nova Garcia at the Rage on the Red Sea this Saturday. Ali is used to making history having become England’s first Muslim fighter …Read More »
LIVE VIDEO: Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Weigh In
Usyk-Joshua 2: No ordinary conflict
By Norm Frauenheim – Boxing and war are often confused, especially in the media. Great fights are called wars. Great fighters are warriors. It’s part of the hype. Sometimes, it’s part of the sales pitch. Marvin Hagler’s wild stoppage of …Read More »
“Canela Boxeo” OFFICIAL WEIGHTS
LOS MOCHIS, Sinaloa, México (August 17, 2022) – All the fighters made weight today for tomorrow night’s “Canela Boxeo,” presented by CANELA BOXEO, and World Cup Boxing Series (WCBS), led by CEO Terry Hollan and promoter/matchmaker Guy Taylor, at Centennial …Read More »
VIDEO: Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Baez | PRESS CONFERENCE
Press Conference Notes: Navarrete, Santillan and Ali Walsh Set to Shine in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (Aug. 18, 2022) — Mexican star Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete is ready to defend his WBO featherweight world title against a fellow countryman who is no stranger to toe-to-toe action. Navarrete (35-1, 29 KOs) will take on upset-minded Eduardo Baez (21-2-2, 7 KOs) in the 12-round main …Read More »
VIDEO: Luis “King Kong” Ortiz MEDIA WORKOUT | #RuizOrtiz
FOLLOW USYK – JOSHUA 2 LIVE!!
Follow all the action as Oleksandr Usyk defends the IBF/WBA/WBO Heavyweight titles against two-time champion …Read More »
Usyk-Joshua 2: No ordinary conflict
Kris Lopez: Righting His Wrongs
Show Must Go On: There’s never been retirement in Tyson Fury’s act
Jones Looks to Impress in Home State Return Tonight
AUDIO: The Abrams Boxing Show Ep 16: w/Omar Figueroa Jr. and Jessica Camara
AUDIO: Ginny Fuchs talks about her September 10th fight with Gemma Ruegg
AUDIO: Junior Welterweight Kenneth Sims Jr. talks about his Fight against Cristian Ruben Mino This Sunday
AUDIO: The Abrams Boxing Show; Ep 16 w/Kenneth Sims Jr
Weights from Orlando, FL
