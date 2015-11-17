Featured

Heavyweights Chaney, Cusumano dazzle Saturday with knockout wins at Mohegan Sun Arena to highlight CES Boxing’s Summer Heat event live on BXNG TV

Marc Abrams August 22, 2022

Uncasville, CT – Heavyweights Cassius Chaney and Juiseppe Cusumano continued their climb to the top of the division Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena with knockout victories in the main and co-main events of Summer Heat, presented by CES Boxing. The New London, CT, veteran Chaney (22-1, 15 KOs) made …

Santillan Decisions Luna

Marc Abrams August 20, 2022

Giovani Santillan remained undefeated won a 10-round unanimous decision over Julio Luna in a welterweight contest. In round two, Santillan was cut along the right side of his forehead. Santillan fought through a cut over his right eye. It was …

Weights from Orlando, FL

Matt Yanofsky August 20, 2022

Kenneth Sims Jr. 139.6 vs. Cristian Ruben Mino 139       WBA Continental Super Lightweight Title     Main Event     10 Rounds  Orestes Velazquez 139.6 vs. Emiliano Martin Garcia 138.8  Co-Main Event 10 Rounds  Kevin Hayler Brown 143.4 vs. Jose Alfaro 148.8 Opening …

FOLLOW USYK – JOSHUA 2 LIVE!!

Marc Abrams August 20, 2022

Follow all the action as Oleksandr Usyk defends the IBF/WBA/WBO Heavyweight titles against two-time champion Anthony Joshua in a rematch.  The card kicks off at 1 PM ET / 8 PM in Saudi Arabia with bouts involving Ramla Ali Plus …

Weights From Corona, CA TORRES vs. BAEZ

Marc Abrams August 19, 2022

Ruben Torres 136.6 vs Cristian Baez 136.8  Louis Lopez 146.6 vs Elias Diaz 146 Pedro Valencia 134.5 vs Adrian Corona 134.5 Nelson Oliva 162.7 vs Eduardo Reyes 162.4 Ioannis Manouilidis 138.4 vs Edgar Palacios 142.6 Anthony Saldivar 159.9 vs Antonio Duarte 159.6 “Path To Glory” will take place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA. Doors open …

Weigh-In Results: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Baez

Marc Abrams August 19, 2022

•  Emanuel Navarrete 125.8 vs. Eduardo Baez 125.8(Navarrete’s WBO Featherweight World Title — 12 Rounds)Judges: Lou Moret, Pat Russell and Zachary YoungReferee: Jack Reiss •   Giovani Santilan 147.4 lbs vs. Julio Luna 147.4 lbs (Welterweight — 10 Rounds) •   Nico Ali Walsh 157.8 lbs vs. Reyes Sanchez 157.2 lbs (Middleweight — 4 Rounds) (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT)    •   Austin Brooks 129.4 lbs vs. …

FIGUEROA JR. VS. LIPINETS OFFICIAL WEIGHTS

Marc Abrams August 19, 2022

WBC Super Lightweight World Title Eliminator – 12 Rounds Omar Figueroa Jr. – 139 ¾ lbs. Sergey Lipinets – 139 ¾ lbs. Referee: Christopher Young; Judges: Fernando Barbosa (Fla.), Daniel Fitzgerald (Fla.), Benoit Roussel (Canada). WBA Super Lightweight World Championship …

Usyk-Joshua 2: No ordinary conflict

Marc Abrams August 19, 2022

By Norm Frauenheim – Boxing and war are often confused, especially in the media. Great fights are called wars. Great fighters are warriors. It’s part of the hype. Sometimes, it’s part of the sales pitch. Marvin Hagler’s wild stoppage of …

“Canela Boxeo” OFFICIAL WEIGHTS

Marc Abrams August 18, 2022

LOS MOCHIS, Sinaloa, México (August 17, 2022) – All the fighters made weight today for tomorrow night’s “Canela Boxeo,” presented by CANELA BOXEO, and World Cup Boxing Series (WCBS), led by CEO Terry Hollan and promoter/matchmaker Guy Taylor, at Centennial …

